

CTV London





A Central Huron man has been charged following a death investigation by OPP last month.

This marks the third person charged in connection with the death of another Central Huron man.

On May 26, police and paramedics were called to a residence on Cut Line Road in the municipality to assist a man in medical distress.

David Spies, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, 49-year-old Stephen Feddes was arrested without incident and charged with:

Accessory after the fact to the commission of an indictable offence

Traffick in schedule I substance - fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

Theft over $5,000

He remains in custody with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Also facing charges of manslaughter, drug trafficking and probation offences in connection with the death are 27-year-old Kayla Field of Central Huron and 28-year-old Brandon Weitzel of Goderich.