OPP have added manslaughter charges against two people in connection with the death of a 42-year-old Central Huron man nearly two weeks ago.

On May 26, police were called to a home on Cut Line Road in Central Huron for a man in medical distress.

On arrival, officials say David Spies was found dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, police charged 27-year-old Kayla Field of Central Huron and 28-year-old Brandon Weitzel of Goderich with drug trafficking and probation offences.

Now, each is also facing one count of manslaughter in connection with Spies' death.

Both were being held in custody pending court appearances in Goderich on Friday.

Anyone with additional informaiton on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.