The trial of Nathaniel Veltman will continue Thursday in Windsor with more evidence from the Crown
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know beforehand.
WHAT HAPPENED ON WEDNESDAY?
Defence lawyer Christopher Hicks cross-examined Const. Sarah Cochrane, the officer who arrested Veltman on June 6, 2021.
Hicks didn’t specifically ask the officer any direct questions but had her walk the jury through her notebook and confirm time stamps for her actions that night.
Hicks also asked the officer to read out exactly what she said to Veltman, with respect to his “primary and secondary cautions.”
These are the standard cautions given to accused persons to advise them of their rights to a lawyer and to remain silent.
Const. Cochrane told the jury she gave Veltman both cautions, twice, and although she asked him if he understands and if he wanted a lawyer, Hicks did not ask her to confirm what Veltman said in reply.
Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser also read another agreed statement of facts for the jury.
It stipulates the official cause of death for all four victims as “multiple trauma” injuries.
The jury was released at noon Wednesday so the lawyers could discuss legal matters in their absence.
A RECAP OF WEEK ONE
The murder trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman officially got underway in a Windsor courtroom more than two years after he allegedly intentionally struck five members of the Afzaal family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck killing four of them, in what’s been called a hate-motivated attack.
Week one saw jury selection get underway and a reduction in the length of the trial after negotiations between the Crown and defence.
A RECAP OF WEEK TWO
Week two of trial heard testimony from a cab driver, 911 dispatcher, a witness to the attack, and a detective from the London Police Service who interviewed the accused.
A RECAP OF WEEK THREE
During the third week of the trial, testimony was heard from officers who were the first to arrive on the scene of the attack, the parking lot where Veltman was arrested, and the jury saw video surveillance and testimony from the detective who was the first to interview the accused.
THE JUNE 6, 2021 ATTACK
On June 6, 2021 five members of the Afzaal family were out for a summer walk along Hyde Park Road in west London when they were run down by a pickup truck in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.
Four people died, including father Salman, mother Madiha, 15-year-old daughter Yumna, and grandmother Talat. The lone survivor was a nine-year-old boy who was injured, and has since recovered. He is now living with relatives.
Moments after the crash, London police arrested and charged Veltman. He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and CTV News Windsor's Michelle Maluske
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman will continue Thursday in Windsor with more evidence from the Crown
