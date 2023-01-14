The London Bridal Expo returns this weekend

Local brides-to-be packed the downtown event centre for the London Bridal Expo, Saturday.

"Trying to figure out everything, our venue, flowers, makeup, so many things to consider. Perfect place to go to get all of that information," said Natasha Wood who attended the event.

Among the businesses, a pair of fashion shows highlighted the afternoon.

On the floor, a range of businesses hoped for potential clients as the wedding industry bounces back from the pandemic.

Some businesses had their busiest year ever in 2022, but others say it will take some time to recover.

"I am finding now with all the bookings, people are having to book early because dates are filling up. Because of that, you know you're having to book now for a year, year and half out because a lot of these vendors are making up for lost time," said organizer Isabel Traher.

Couples in attendance said they were planning their special day as far into the future as 2025.

The London Bridal Expo continues at the RCB Place Sunday from 11am-4pm.