LONDON, ONT. -- The province on Ontario recognizes all crew who run toward emergencies instead of running away from them Saturday.

First Responders Day, according to the CUPE website states is, "… the national day to recognize the important work of first responders including paramedics, communications officers, nurses and other health care staff. Tens of thousands of them are CUPE members. We want to commend and celebrate them all as “everyday heroes."

National Physicians Day is also celebrated on May 1 which is an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary people who choose to serve in the profession of medicine.

During the pandemic, physicians hanged their work drastically to continue to care for those in need.

London Police Service tweeted, "today we'd like to thank first responders in the city of London who keep our community safe every single day."

Windsor Police tweeted, "1st responders protect & preserve life, property, evidence & the environment. These are unprecedented times & we want to thank all the dedicated 1st responders who continue working tirelessly everyday!"