Thames Valley District School Board passes motion to rename two London, Ont. schools

Following a vote from the Thames Valley District School Board, a motion to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F.D. Roosevelt Public School passed on Tuesday night.

The new Thames Valley District School Board trustees were tasked with whether or not to move forward with name changes for Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and F. D. Roosevelt Public School on Tuesday, during their first meeting since the municipal election in October.

The previous Board of Trustees initiated a committee to look into all schools and learning spaces named after people last year, and after months of preparation, the committee has recommended both schools undergo name changes.

In addition, the committee recommends further public consultation on a dozen more London-area public school names.

If the trustees vote in favour of the name changes, there will be an opportunity for the community to provide input on new names for the schools.

The final selections would be made in March 2023.