    • Temperature rebounds Tuesday

    Weather conditions have been teetering as of late, with warm conditions set to return again this week.

    “A major rebound in temperature Tuesday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Lots of sunshine and an absolutely gorgeous day.

    Sunny conditions will continue through the afternoon with winds out of the southwest.

    “We’ll start the day near the freezing mark, but by the afternoon we’re all the way up to 17 degrees,” said Atchison. “Balmy temperatures continue Wednesday with sunshine holding.”

    The next opportunity for rain comes Thursday and temperatures will once again start to cool down by the weekend.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 17.

    Tuesday night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 17.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

    Friday: Showers. High 8.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 7.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

