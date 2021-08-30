Teeple Terrace building collapse survivor meets firefighters who helped save his life

London, Ont. -

The last time Jacob Hurl came face to face with some of the firefighters he met Monday he was semi-conscious, and trapped under concrete and construction debris, and possibly moments from losing his life.

But this time the circumstances were happy.

Hurl, 22, had the opportunity to meet in person and say "thank you" to the firefighters at Station No. 3 on Commissioners Road West who were first to the scene at 555 Teeple Terrace where a building under construction partially collapsed on December 11, 2020.

“I thank everyone for getting me out of there and not letting me die,” said Hurl, as he spoke with firefighters and media outside the firehall.

It was a day filled with mixed emotions. While celebrating his ongoing recovery, never far from mind for anyone involved were the lives lost. Killed that day were Hurl’s construction colleagues, 20-year-old John Martens and 26-year-old Henry Harder.

Jacob Hurl gifts Station 3 with a plaque, August 30, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)

Hurl believes there may have been other fatalities, himself included, if not for the what he describes as the brave work of the firefighters. “A lot of feelings right now,” he explained. “Just how brave they were to go inside that building. It was probably not the safest just to go inside and get me out of there, and a few others.”

The meeting was just as emotional for the firefighters on hand. “It will never be forgotten,” said Capt. Rob Verneltfoort, whose crew was first on the scene that fateful day. “This day actually helps in that process, moving away from the event.”

"It meant a lot to be able to see somebody that we were able to save to pretty much make a full recovery," said firefighter Stephen Hilton. "It was a full effort from all agencies that were involved that day.”

Before visiting the fire hall, Hurl returned to 555 Teeple Terrace to reflect on the lives lost, and how his own life has changed so drastically. He says he is still haunted by not knowing what happened to cause the collapse — almost nine months later.

“It gives me motivation to work on things that need to be changed in the industry and make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again."

Hurl said he plans to dedicate himself to advocating for construction worker safety.