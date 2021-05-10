Advertisement
Teens charged after guns, $135K in drugs seized
Firearms seized in London, Ont. on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Source: London Police Service)
Share:
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three young teens have been charged after guns, ammunition and drugs were seized in searches of seven residences on Friday.
London's Crime Gun Task Force, with the assistance of several other units, executed searh warrants on Lancaster Street, Westminster Drive, First Street, two residence on Marconi Boulevard and two residences on White Oak Road.
Among the items seized were:
- SKS 7.62 rifle
- Mossberg sawed-off shotgun
- Ithica sawed-off shotgun
- 48 rounds of 7.62 ammunition
- extended magazine
- three replica handguns
- 1,042 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $104,200
- 168 grams of fentanyl, valued at $33,000
As a result of the investigation, two 14-year-old males and one 13-year-old male have been jointly charged with:
- three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- three counts of possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority
- possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
One 14-year-old male has additionally been charged with one count of fail to comply with undertaking.
All three are expected to appear in London court Monday.