Teenager facing second stunt driving charge in 7 months: OPP

A 19-year-old Londoner is temporarily without a vehicle after OPP clocked them allegedly driving 166 km/h on Highway 401 earlier this week.

According to OPP West Region on Twitter, an OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 401 near London, Ont. after police clocked the driver travelling 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police said this is the second time in seven months the 19-year-old Londoner has been charged with stunt driving.

As a result, the driver had their vehicle impounded.

Middlesex County OPP once again remind the public that this type of behaviour is “not cool” and for drivers to “slow down.”