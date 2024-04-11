Tecumseh, Ont. trucker sentenced in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.
Mariia Bundur was just four years old when she tragically died on Nov. 18, 2019. She was in a vehicle along with her parents Vitalii and Oksana when a truck crashed into them after going through a stop sign at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, south of London.
Oksana was also injured, suffering a fractured spine along with other injuries.
The court heard that Evan Beedawia, 32, was found to be tired and distracted at the time of the incident and after a trial he was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Justice Alissa Mitchell told the court, “The experience of losing a child in these circumstances is beyond the imaginable.”
However she added, “Mr. Beedawia…is extremely remorseful and has suffered from extreme emotional distress.”
Besides the house arrest, Beedawia who has no prior criminal record, also received a driving prohibition totalling seven years, meaning that after his house arrest he cannot drive for another five years.
Before wrapping up, Mitchell looked at Mariia’s parents in the body of the courtroom and said, "There is nothing the court can do to redress the wrong that was done to Mariia Bundur…I promise that if there was I would do it.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers' mortgages on new homes
The Canadian government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time homebuyers purchasing newly built homes.
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Russia, Germany and U.K. urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Russia, Germany and Britain on Thursday urged countries in the Middle East to show restraint and Israel said it was preparing to 'meet all its security needs' in a region on edge over an Iranian threat to strike Israel.
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
Kevin Costner breaks silence about ‘Yellowstone’ final season
Many 'Yellowstone' viewers very much want Kevin Costner to return for the remainder of the drama’s final season, and it sounds like he’s not against the idea.
O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Solving the mystery of metal object that hit Kitchener, Ont., home
A Kitchener, Ont., man finally knows where a metal object, which crashed through the roof of his home Monday and nearly hit him, originated.
-
Police raid Cambridge, Ont. spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge, Ont. as result of a human trafficking investigation.
-
Ford addresses Wilmot land acquisition controversy
Premier Doug Ford says the Region of Waterloo’s plan to buy a large tract of farmland in Wilmot for an unidentified industrial project is part of a broader provincial strategy to ready sites for development, but one aspect of the proposed deal “doesn’t sit well” with him.
Windsor
-
Ethan Belchetz is a 'slam dunk': Spitfires manager
After watching Ethan Belchetz named MVP of the recent OHL Cup tournament Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler says his pick at #1 was “a slam dunk.”
-
'Biggest event in years' is coming to downtown Detroit. Here’s what you need to know:
The NFL Draft in Detroit is two weeks away and city officials want to be loud and clear about one point: This event will be massive and like no other the city has hosted in recent memory.
-
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
Barrie
-
Police investigate fire that forced Barrie high school to close for several days
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
-
Driver charged with stunt driving for excessive speed on County Road 27
Police pulled over a vehicle that was allegedly clocked travelling more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Closing arguments presented at Wasaga Beach trailer park assault trial
The defence and Crown spent more than two hours trying to convince the judge of their version of events during closing submissions in the trial of Gary Costa, the man accused of a violent assault in a Wasaga Beach trailer park.
Northern Ontario
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
Northern Ont. photographer's Instagram pics lands her spot in Vogue magazine
A Sudbury-born photographer says it's a dream come true to have her work featured in Vogue U.K. for three months.
-
Stats show violent crime is up 18% in Timmins, property crime is down
Timmins Acting Deputy Chief Darren Dinel presented February’s crime statistics to board members Thursday and said compared to last February, violent crimes increased by just more than 18 per cent.
Ottawa
-
Grade 6 students in Almonte, Ont. campaign to have local veteran's name added to cenotaph
A 100-year-old mistake in the town of Almonte, Ont. will soon be corrected, thanks to a group of Grade 6 students.
-
Only ATM in Luskville, Que. set to close end of May
As online banking becomes the primary money management tool for many, small communities across Canada have experienced the closure of their local bank branches.
-
Ottawa police say 'high-risk sexual offender' now living in Vanier
Ottawa police are advising the public that a man with a history of sexual offences is now living in the Vanier area.
Toronto
-
Ontarian wins legal battle for public funding of gender-affirming surgery argued as 'experimental'
An Ontario resident has successfully secured public funding for a specialized gender-affirming surgery argued to be 'experimental' by the provincial health insurer following a years-long legal battle.
-
Missing Toronto senior found by Leslieville crossing guard, reunited with family
A missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.
-
'No surprise': Outreach organization says number of encampments in Toronto doubled since last spring
Twice as many encampments have sprung up in Toronto’s parks and green spaces compared to a year ago, new city data has found.
Montreal
-
Quebec justice minister ready to defend secularism law at the Supreme Court, tells Ottawa to 'mind its own business'
Quebec's justice minister says he intends to defend the province's secularism law to the very end, after the English Montreal School Board said it would seek permission to appeal a decision upholding the law to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Protesters demand justice after Quebec man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend
The 27-year-old woman who was found dead Tuesday in Candiac was Josiane Faucher, who recently broke up with her boyfriend who is now accused of killing her.
-
Outage affecting Desjardins Bank services
Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems 'with all our services' on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.
Atlantic
-
Rain, wind warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of wet Friday
The Maritimes is still set for a soggy and gusty close to the week.
-
Former N.S. cabinet minister dies: premier
A former Nova Scotia MLA, cabinet minister, and educator has died, according to Premier Tim Houston.
-
Nova Scotia teachers vote 98 per cent in favour of strike mandate
Nearly 10,000 public school teachers and specialists in Nova Scotia held a strike vote on Thursday ahead of upcoming conciliation aimed at assisting lagging contract negotiations with the province.
Winnipeg
-
A new era: HSC to deploy institutional safety officers next week
New safety officers will be on patrol at Health Sciences Centre (HSC), and they're going to have the power to arrest and detain people who present a threat to staff, patients and visitors.
-
WRHA offering meningococcal vaccine clinics for children
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is offering meningococcal vaccine clinics to further protect young children from the disease.
-
'People are hungry for live music': New entertainment venue coming to Osborne Village
Winnipeggers will soon have a new venue to enjoy live music and entertainment, as plans are underway to open up a new facility along Osborne.
Calgary
-
‘Paying to work’: health workers clap back against staff parking cost increases
A new petition is calling for all of Alberta’s health and hospital workers to be exempt from parking payment rules inside health facilities.
-
Charges laid after drones allegedly used to deliver drugs to Alberta prison
Charges have been laid in connection to an operation that allegedly saw drones used to supply inmates at Alberta's Drumheller Institution with phones and drugs.
-
$1M loss prompts fraud investigation, Calgary man charged: RCMP
A Calgary man is facing numerous fraud charges after several people reportedly lost more than a million dollars.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man harassed with hundreds of dollars worth of pizza
In the past six months, hundreds of dollars worth of pizza have been ordered in Justin Rybicki's name – and he's not sure why.
-
Private companies to take on inter-facility transfers in Alberta: Health Minister
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is partnering with private companies to help transport non-emergency patients between medical facilities.
-
Province promises to help Alberta life-lease holders owed money to reclaim it
The provincial minister overseeing life-lease legislation in Alberta says the government is working to ensure each person affected by withheld funds will be "made whole."
Vancouver
-
Deer family appears to accept B.C. man as one of their own
B.C. resident Robert Conrad spent thousands of hours on Crown land developing an unusual bond with deer.
-
Man not criminally responsible for killing worker he believed was zombie, B.C. judge rules
The man who stabbed 79-year-old Eric Kutzner to death inside a Vancouver Island coffee shop two years ago has been found not criminally responsible – after the court heard a mental disorder had left him convinced his innocent victim was a zombie.
-
B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly as province launches latest vaccine campaign
The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 rose slightly this week as the province began rolling out its latest vaccination campaign.