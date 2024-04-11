Tecumseh, Ont. trucker sentenced in crash that killed 4-year-old girl

A truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a young girl was sentenced on Thursday to two years of house arrest along with three years probation.

Mariia Bundur was just four years old when she tragically died on Nov. 18, 2019. She was in a vehicle along with her parents Vitalii and Oksana when a truck crashed into them after going through a stop sign at Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road, south of London.

Oksana was also injured, suffering a fractured spine along with other injuries.

The court heard that Evan Beedawia, 32, was found to be tired and distracted at the time of the incident and after a trial he was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Justice Alissa Mitchell told the court, “The experience of losing a child in these circumstances is beyond the imaginable.”

However she added, “Mr. Beedawia…is extremely remorseful and has suffered from extreme emotional distress.”

Besides the house arrest, Beedawia who has no prior criminal record, also received a driving prohibition totalling seven years, meaning that after his house arrest he cannot drive for another five years.

Before wrapping up, Mitchell looked at Mariia’s parents in the body of the courtroom and said, "There is nothing the court can do to redress the wrong that was done to Mariia Bundur…I promise that if there was I would do it.”