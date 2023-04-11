Teaming up to clean up: City launches annual 'Clean and Green' campaign

This month the city is teaming up with local partners to help clean up waste and litter in London, Ont.

In an effort to reduce the amount of litter in our environment, community partners are encouraging people to help out in cleaning up this month.

On Tuesday morning many gathered at Westminster Pond Centre to kick off the first day of the annual Clean and Green campaign.

For the 28th year in a row, the city-run campaign promotes picking up litter and reducing it in the first place.

“Are we winning the battle against litter? I get asked that a lot and the answer is yes. But not quick enough,” said Director of Climate Change, Environment, and Waste Management, Jay Stanford.

Stanford explained that the city has noticed an improvement in the amount of litter in the area, simply because the number of people willing to help clean up is growing.

“When I think about the litter in our city I think about the amazing people who are going out to help pick that up,” he said. “But I also think about those who are dropping it and causing harm to the environment.”

Many, including London’s mayor, believe newer generations are passionate about keeping the environment clean and are taking action to make a difference.

“If kids hold each other to account, if that happens in the act and every household across the city, then one day we won't have to do 'Clean and Green' to the level we have,” he said.

While bags, plastic and beverage litter account for a large percentage of waste, it's not the most common thing found littered on our streets.

“It's sad but it's cigarette filters, cigarette butts. They're everywhere. That's the number one problem in all municipalities across North America,” Stanford said.

Over the next 12 days community partners are hoping to change that and are encouraging the public to join in by cleaning up local businesses, schools and workplaces for 20 minutes.

From April 11 to 22, residents can clean up around their homes and pick up litter in their neighbourhood.

On Earth Day, locals can grab a bag and gloves and head to a community-wide clean-up taking place at several locations across the city. On the same day, EarthFest takes place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to promote environmental action and local organizations. The event will be held on Dundas Place, inside the London Public Library, and at Citi Plaza on April 22.

A list of drop off sites for bagged litter can be found on the city’s website.