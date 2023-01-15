Team Canada wins gold in the IIHF U18 Women's World Championship

While Canada squeaked by Finland in overtime Saturday to reach the final, they had no issues scoring Sunday.

Team Canada piled on the offence, burying the Swedes with five goals in the first period.

Canada hit double digits, wining the gold medal game by a score of 10-0.

This makes it back-to-back gold medals for Canada in the competition.

Captain Emma Pais led the way along with five Devilettes on the team finishing the tournament with two goals and five assists in five games.

The other four Devilettes bringing back gold are Kiera Hurry of London, Jocelyn Amos of Ailsa Craig, Abby Stonehouse of Blenheim, and Shelby Laidlaw of Aylmer.