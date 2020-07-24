LONDON, ONT. -- It's another feather in the cap for a Bell Media London-based charitable initiative.

Tampon Tuesday in conjunction with the Milton Mall in Milton Ont. recently claimed a 2020 Gold MAXI Award in the community category.

MAXI Awards highlight events and practices in the retail industry that add value to shopping centers and companies throughout North America.

Customers were urged to donate feminine hygiene products for those in need in the Milton, Ont. area.

Tampon Tuesday began in 2009 at CTV News London as a partnership with the London Food Bank to help raise money, products and awareness to women who struggle financially to purchase menstrual products.