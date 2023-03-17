'Take care of yourselves, take care of each other': Union representing LPS members’ offer support in wake of deaths of two Edmonton officers

Flags fly at half-mast outside the London Police Association headquarters in London, Ont. on March 17, 2023 after the death of two Edmonton police officers. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Flags fly at half-mast outside the London Police Association headquarters in London, Ont. on March 17, 2023 after the death of two Edmonton police officers. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver