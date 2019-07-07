Featured
Swimmer missing from Grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park
Bruce Peninsula in Ontario. (Florin Chelaru / Flickr)
CTV London
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 10:22AM EDT
Grey Bruce OPP continue to search for a swimmer who went missing in the water inside the Grotto at Bruce Peninsula National Park.
Police were called around 4:17 p.m. Saturday after a 24-year-old man jumped into the water with a friend.
He initially surfaced, showing immediate signs of distress and went under the water again and failed to resurface.
A search ensued, but officials couldn't find the man.
The Grotto remains closed to the public to allow for the search.