

Temo Primrose , CTV London





Nestlé Canada announced on Thursday, that it has a vacancy for 150 new full-time positions at its London ice cream factory. These positions come after the $51.5 million expansion at the Wilton Grove Road facility, due to increased growth in the ice cream category and greater production demands.

Nestlé Canada will be holding a job fair June 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hellenic Community Centre at 133 Southdale Road West, and those interested are asked to attend and bring their resumes.

There are various positions available, including packaging products, palletizing finished goods, sanitizing lines and equipment.

“We are really proud to be a part of the London community and excited to be able to offer even more valuable employment opportunities within it,” says Arthur van Raalte, Director, Factory Operations, Nestlé Canada in a news release. “For the past 52 years, we have been building a strong foundation for jobs within our state-of-the-art facility that people can feel proud of, and hope to do the same for many more years to come.”