Suspicious package prompts 'active investigation' in Woodstock

The Woodstock Police Service responded to the area of Vansittart Avenue and Lakeview Drive for reports of a suspicious package around 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

Police said they have contained and secured the area, and Waterloo Regional Police Service will be on scene to assist in the investigation.

The Woodstock Police Service would like to thank the public for their cooperation at this time.

They are advising residents to continue to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.