Police seize $134,000 in drugs and cash in Woodstock

(Source: Woodstock Police Service) (Source: Woodstock Police Service)
Seven people are facing serious charges after around $134,000 in drugs and cash were seized in Woodstock yesterday.

Police say that early in the morning, a search warrant at several apartments saw suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine seized, as well as nearly $2000 in cash.

Charges issued against seven people include possession of property obtained by crime, possession of substances intended for trafficking. 

