Suspicious fire near London's core being investigated as arson by police

Video from a security camera next door shows flames shooting from 203 Colborne St. in London, Ont. on Feb. 11, 2024. (Source: Submitted) Video from a security camera next door shows flames shooting from 203 Colborne St. in London, Ont. on Feb. 11, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
A weekend fire near London’s core, described by officials at the time as suspicious, is now being investigated as a case of arson.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to 200 block of Colborne Street, between Simcoe and Grey Streets, in relation to a structure fire.

Members of the London Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire.

CTV News reported Sunday that fire officials had deemed the blaze suspicious in nature, believing it had originated in a portable toilet.

According to London police, Sunday’s fire did not result in any injuries but did cause about $25,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.

