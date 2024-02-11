LONDON
    • Police investigate 'suspicious' overnight blaze in London, Ont.

    London Police Service (LPS) investigators attended the scene of a fire near the city’s core Sunday morning.

    The blaze broke out at a former variety store under renovation around 4:30 a.m.

    A property owner who resides next door said he awoke to fire engines and phone alerts from his security camera.

    Video taken from his front porch shows heavy flames and smoke coming from 203 Colborne St.

    Firefighters were able to knock the blaze down quickly, he said.

    Video from a security camera next door shows flames shooting from 203 Colborne St. in London, Ont. on Feb. 11, 2024. (Source: Submitted)By morning, the building had visible damage to the newly constructed first floor.

    The melted remains of a porta-potty were visible in the parking lot nearby.

    Fire officials have deemed the fire suspicious in nature and believe it originated in the porta-potty. 

    An LPS forensic investigator arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m.

    It is not believed anyone was injured.

    Damage is estimated at $25,000.

