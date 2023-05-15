Suspicious $80,000 residential fire in London

Damage is estimated at $80,000 and one person is in custody after a suspicious fire in London.

Crews arrived to 226 Highview Ave. around 4:10 a.m. to find smoke showing from the second floor of a home.

One person was treated for injury at the scene of the fire.

As of 7:30 a.m., both fire and police investigators remain on the scene for the investigation.

Investigators are on scene after a fire on Highview Avenue in London was deemed suspicious on May 15, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)