    After playing Elvis on the big screen, this London actor is touring his own album

    Hilton plays at CTV London, November 28, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) Hilton plays at CTV London, November 28, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    After playing a musician on the big screen, this actor who recently moved to London is on the road playing his own music.

    “I've been playing since I was really young. I got signed to Warner Brothers records when I was like 18 and put out my first record in 2004,” said Tyler Hilton. “And as I was on the radio tour for that, I got cast in some acting stuff.”

    Hilton, who played Elvis in the film Walk the Line, starred in a Taylor Swift music video, and played Chris Keller in the show One Tree Hill, is playing a show in his new hometown of London tonight.

    Hilton plays Elvis in the 2005 film Walk the Line (Source: 20th Century Fox)

    “My wife is from here, I met her doing a movie in Toronto in 2006, and I was like 'where is London Ontario?' – and I started visiting ever since then, like every year for Christmas, and we had a kid and so we left L.A.”

    Although many will know him for his film career, Hilton says that music is first in his heart.

    “It's kind of how I got my start, so even if I was, you know, acting full time or working somewhere else full time, I’d still be putting out records and making music, it's kind of what I do,” he said.

    Hilton’s show is at 7:00 p.m. at the Aeolian.

