After playing Elvis on the big screen, this London actor is touring his own album
After playing a musician on the big screen, this actor who recently moved to London is on the road playing his own music.
“I've been playing since I was really young. I got signed to Warner Brothers records when I was like 18 and put out my first record in 2004,” said Tyler Hilton. “And as I was on the radio tour for that, I got cast in some acting stuff.”
Hilton, who played Elvis in the film Walk the Line, starred in a Taylor Swift music video, and played Chris Keller in the show One Tree Hill, is playing a show in his new hometown of London tonight.
Hilton plays Elvis in the 2005 film Walk the Line (Source: 20th Century Fox)
“My wife is from here, I met her doing a movie in Toronto in 2006, and I was like 'where is London Ontario?' – and I started visiting ever since then, like every year for Christmas, and we had a kid and so we left L.A.”
Although many will know him for his film career, Hilton says that music is first in his heart.
“It's kind of how I got my start, so even if I was, you know, acting full time or working somewhere else full time, I’d still be putting out records and making music, it's kind of what I do,” he said.
Hilton’s show is at 7:00 p.m. at the Aeolian.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House today, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Police trying to identify man after accessible van damaged in Kitchener parking lot
Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a man as part of their investigation into a damaged vehicle in Kitchener.
Barrie
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would soon have to vacate the area.
-
Police arrest allegedly armed man shoplifting in Barrie
Barrie police arrested a man accused of waving an edged weapon at store security while attempting to shoplift.
-
Kidnapping charge withdrawn against man accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri case
The charges against one of the men accused of kidnapping Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri nearly three years ago were withdrawn and stayed by the Crown in a Collingwood courtroom this month.
Windsor
-
One man sought, one man arrested in kidnapping and extortion investigation
Windsor police officers have charged one man with 29 offences and they are seeking a second suspect in a kidnapping and extortion investigation.
-
13 vehicles stolen in Windsor this week: WPS
Windsor police are warning the public after a series of auto thefts this week.
-
CMHA Windsor-Essex launches 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign
The Windsor-Essex branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association has officially launched its 10th annual "Light the Way" campaign.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donation $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
-
Advocates push Ontario, federal governments for change in dealing with IPV incidents
A North Bay man, Ish Van Der Rassel, is working with Canadian model, actress and activist Cait Alexander, the founder of Ending Violence Everywhere, to combat the rising number of cases of intimate partner violence.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Heavy police presence in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island is advising the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Rabbit Island Road and Thomas Road in Wabozominissing, Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.
-
Province says upgrades to Northern Health Travel Grant coming Dec. 1
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says improvements to the Northern Health Travel Grant are coming as soon as this weekend.
-
Bad weather closes Hwy. 17 west of the Sault
Highway 17 from Batchawana Bay to Wawa is closed Wednesday due to poor weather conditions
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating falling death of teen at Ottawa apartment
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances of an 18-year-old woman's death in Ottawa Thursday.
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses
Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.
Montreal
-
'Clearly identifiable signs': Quebec report highlights domestic violence risk factors
A Quebec committee that examines domestic violence deaths has found that many victims aren't accessing the help they need even if the signs of violence are clear.
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
Middle East protests: Police chief defends force while admitting to limitations
Montreal's police chief said there have been as many as 109 arrests in connection with pro-Palestinian protests in the last 14 months.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW 'Everybody's on guard': Residents shaken after bodies found inside burning SUV in Chipman, N.B.
Residents of Chipman, N.B., are expressing their shock after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning vehicle in the community this week.
-
First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes
A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night and continue into Friday.
-
Less than half of eligible voters cast ballots in Nova Scotia's provincial election
Less than half of all eligible voters turned out for Nova Scotia's provincial election, with almost 66,000 fewer voters casting ballots than in the province's 2021 election.
Winnipeg
-
Supreme Court of Canada declines to hear appeal from former fashion mogul Nygard
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
-
Manitoba adding more funding to North End Sewer Treatment Plant
The Manitoba government has announced additional funding for a long-running sewer construction project in Winnipeg.
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
Calgary
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
Alberta has won again, so check your tickets
Another lucky ticket was bought in Alberta, lottery officials said Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide alarm forces evacuation of southeast Calgary building
Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.
Edmonton
-
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior at least 1.6 million.
-
West Edmonton Mall to open early for Black Friday event
With Black Friday only hours away, Canada's largest mall is getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Regina
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
-
Woman from B.C. killed in collision on Sask. highway
A woman from B.C. was killed in a collision near Langenburg, Sask. on Wednesday.
-
Scott Moe disagrees with Trump's tariff threat but says all can agree border security needs work
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has adamantly disagreed with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threat on Canada and Mexico, but says he feels all can agree that border security needs to be addressed.
Saskatoon
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
These Riders are pending free agents heading into 2025
The Canadian Football League (CFL) released its list of players who are slated to become free agents on Feb. 11. It’s a list that includes 32 Saskatchewan Roughriders.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips in homicide outside Fairhaven School
Saskatoon police are renewing calls for public assistance in solving a homicide that occurred in June outside Fairhaven School.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
-
BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders
Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
-
BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders
Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.