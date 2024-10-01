Suspects wanted following break and enter in Lambton County

Lambton County OPP are investigating a break and enter that occurred in Dawn-Euphemia Township.

On Sept. 22, shortly after 9:00 a.m., police were called to a break and enter and theft at a business on Florence Road.

Police believe that around 5:40 a.m., three unknown individuals arrived on the property in a white pick-up truck.

According to police, two individuals smashed a window and proceeded to steal approximately $5,000 in tools before fleeing the area in the pickup truck.

Most of the stolen tools were of the DeWalt brand.

The investigation is continuing.

The Lambton OPP is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the individuals and vehicle in the attached photos.

A suspect wanted in a break and enter and theft in Dawn-Euphemia Township on Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: OPP)

