Suspects wanted following break and enter in Lambton County
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break and enter that occurred in Dawn-Euphemia Township.
On Sept. 22, shortly after 9:00 a.m., police were called to a break and enter and theft at a business on Florence Road.
Police believe that around 5:40 a.m., three unknown individuals arrived on the property in a white pick-up truck.
According to police, two individuals smashed a window and proceeded to steal approximately $5,000 in tools before fleeing the area in the pickup truck.
Most of the stolen tools were of the DeWalt brand.
The investigation is continuing.
The Lambton OPP is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the individuals and vehicle in the attached photos.
A suspect wanted in a break and enter and theft in Dawn-Euphemia Township on Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: OPP)
A suspect wanted in a break and enter and theft in Dawn-Euphemia Township on Sept. 22, 2024. (Source: OPP)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Range of Iranian targets 'on the table' following attacks: Israeli ambassador
Israel's ambassador to Canada says the international community needs to send a 'concise, concentrated, focused message to the Iranian regime,' following attacks on Israel Tuesday.
Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.
Where to watch the vice-presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz
Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face tonight for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. Watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.
Trudeau government survives another Conservative-led non-confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government survived another Conservative-led non-confidence vote on Tuesday, the second in less than a week. This, the same day the Bloc Quebecois had an opportunity to table a non-confidence motion of its own, opting instead to push the Liberals to support one of its key demands.
13-year-old girl charged in deadly stabbing of 7-year-old sister after argument
A 13-year-old girl has been charged with allegedly murdering her s-year-old sister in Taylor over the weekend.
Man 'precariously hanging in some shrubs' rescued off side of B.C. mountain
A small bush on a ledge appears to have "miraculously" saved the life of a climber who fell down the steep slope of a mountain, according to B.C. search and rescue crews.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith comes under fire for comments about chemtrails
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office says her recent comment about chemtrails doesn't mean she believes the United States government is spraying them in the province.
Community mourns Ontario man killed in collision with unmarked OPP vehicle
Tributes have started pouring in for a Midland, Ont. man who died after reportedly being struck by an unmarked provincial police vehicle over the weekend.
Canada condemns Iran's strikes on Israel, reiterates calls for ceasefire
As war spread in the Middle East on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly 'unequivocally' condemned Iran's move to fire dozens of missiles into Israel and called for no further escalation in the war from all sides.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.