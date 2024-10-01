LONDON
London

    • Fatal ATV crash in Thames Centre

    evelyn drive - thames centre - atv crash - oct 202
    One person has died after a crash east of London involving an ATV.

    Emergency crews were called to a private property on Evelyn Drive in Thames Centre just after midnight on Tuesday.

    According to police, the 45-year-old driver of the ATV was pronounced deceased at the scene.

