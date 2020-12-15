LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police say two suspects are facing various charges after allegedly breaking into the wrong house Friday evening.

According to police, the residents of a Kipling Street home were watching TV around 7:15 p.m. when they heard a loud noise from a door being smashed open.

Two men entered and one of the suspects held a hammer over the occupants' heads.

The suspect who was holding the hammer demanded money that was supposedly owed to him.

Police say the pair soon realized they had entered the wrong home, apologized, and even offered to pay for the damages.

They left the home without further incident.

Police were contacted and a 27-year-old Sarnia man and a 27-year-old Keswick, Ont. man were located and arrested.

They are both charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and possession of a dangerous weapon.