402 traffic stop yields drugs, cash and brass knuckles
Published Saturday, December 5, 2020 11:01AM EST
Lambton OPP drug seizure on Dec. 4, 2020. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- Three Sarnia residents have been charged following a drug seizure during a traffic stop on the 402 Friday in Plympton-Wyoming.
Police say they recovered roughly $24,000 worth of suspected cocaine, hydromorphone, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Some cash and brass knuckles were also located.
The accused were scheduled to appear in bail court Friday.