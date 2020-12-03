MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 38-year-old woman has been charged with dangerous operation causing death in connection with the crash that killed Lori Neville.

Neville, 34, was riding her bicycle on Petrolia Line around 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 when she was struck by a vehicle and died.

She had been riding as part of the Great Cycle Challenge, a fundraiser for childhood cancer, when she was hit.

In the days following her death, her wife Natalie Neville spoke of how much Lori loved doing things for other people.

“Lori was a great person, she was so goofy and loved life so much."

Lori also leaves behind their son, three-year-old Oliver.

Lambton County OPP say the accused, from St. Clair Township, is scheduled to appear in court in Sarnia on Jan. 11, 2021.