A canine unit is searching for two suspects, following a violent home invasion near Forest, OPP say.

Police were called to the 6000 Block of Townsend Line about two people who forced their way into home about 3 a.m. Saturday.

They say the residents of the home confronted the pair, which resulted in a physical confrontation. The residents received minor injuries and the suspects fled the residence.

The OPP canine unit, emergency response team and crime unit are investigating.

Police believe one of the suspects may also be injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP.