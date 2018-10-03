Featured
West end drug raids net cash, coke and jewelry
Drug bust by London police on Oct. 2, 2018. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 1:01PM EDT
London police seized cocaine, cash and a large amount of jewelry following a trio of raids in the west end.
On Tuesday, police executed search warrants at homes on Wonderland Road South, Viscount Road and Singleton Avenue.
A total of 83 grams of coke, roughly $10,000 in cash and $20,000 worth of jewelry were recovered.
Three London residents have been charged.