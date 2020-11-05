MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are investigating after a man who appeared to be posing as a police officer pulled over a motorist on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. while a woman was driving southbound on Lucknow Line between Dungannon and Carlow.

The woman was pulled over by a man in a dark-coloured SUV, possibly grey, navy or black, with a blue and red flashing light bar.

After the male began extensively questioning her, police say the driver began to feel uncomfortable and suspicious.

She remained in her vehicle and reported the incident to OPP.

The suspect is described as being around five feet nine inches tall, with a slender build and dark, short hair with some scruffy facial hair.

He was reportedly wearing cargo pants, a cheap looking tactical vest with no duty belt and a dark T-shirt with 'Police' written on it in white or grey lettering.

Police remind residents they can ask to see an officer's badge and warrant card, and even off-duty or out-of-uniform officers can provide one as well as the name of their service, detachment, badge number and rank.

Anyone who suspects they have been confronted by an impersonator is asked to stay in their vehicle, lock the doors, call 911 and write down a description of the person and vehicle when it is safe.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.