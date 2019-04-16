

CTV London





Some residents in London's Glen Cairn neighbourhood were evacuated Tuesday morning for a suspected gas leak.

Firefighters and crews from Union Gas responded to a home at 151 Chesterfield Avenue near Westlake Street.

The London Fire Department was asking people to avoid the area, closing Chesterfield Avenue from Thompson Road to the street's dead end.

Shortly after noon, the natural gas had reportedly been shut off by Union Gas.