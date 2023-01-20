Suspect wanted for multiple break and enters facing new charges: London police

A man wanted in connection to an alleged string of break and enters near Western University is now facing additional charges, as London police once again renew their call to the public for help in locating the missing suspect.

On Friday, 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf of London was additionally charged with the following offences following the execution of a search warrant:

Eight (8) counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Seven (7) counts of Possession of an identity document

Two (2) counts of break and enter

On Jan. 17, the London Police Service charged Zatouf by warrant of arrest following the execution of a search warrant on a south London residence that according to police tied him to several break and enters in the area of Western University.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 14 when police were contacted in regard to a break and enter in the area of University Crescent, in which multiple items were stolen.

Later that day at 6 a.m., a report was made involving a man looking into windows at a residence located on Patricia Street where he was captured on video surveillance, before destroying the camera.

Police said that 20 minutes later, the same man attended a second residence on Patricia Street, where he broke into the residence and stole multiple items. The incident was also captured on video surveillance.

On Jan. 16, a search warrant was executed which resulted in various stolen items being located.

As a result, Zatouf was charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Two (2) counts of break and enter and theft

Trespassing at night

Mischief under $5,000

Fail to comply with release order

Zatouf is still outstanding, and London police urge the public to call police at (519) 661-5670 if he’s seen.