Man wanted by London police after string of incidents
London police are hoping the public can help find a man wanted on a warrant after several incidents in the city.
According to police, two reports were made on Jan. 14 of break and enters to homes in the 200 block of University Crescent where several items were taken.
Also on Jan. 14, police received a report of a man looking into windows in the 1000 block of Patricia Street near Huron Street where he was captured on video surveillance before damaging the camera.
About 20 minutes later, police say the same man went to another home in the 1000 block of Patricia Street where he allegedly broke into a home and stole several items — this incident was also captured on video surveillance.
Marouane Zatouf, 33, of London is charged with two counts of break and enter and theft, trespassing at night, mischief under $5,000 and fail comply with release order.
