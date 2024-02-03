LONDON
    • Suspect injured while resisting arrest, SIU investigating

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a London man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries while under arrest for impaired driving and assaulting a homeowner.

    According to the London Police Service, at approximately 7p.m. on Feb. 1 police responded to a residence in the city’s south end in relation to property damage.

    The suspect male fled the scene prior to police arrival, and over the course of the investigation police learned of an historic assault involving the property owner.

    Police searched the area for the suspect but could not locate him.

    Approximately two hours later, officers responded to the area of Wonderland Road South and Dingman Drive for a vehicle collision involving the suspect male’s vehicle.

    A physical description of the suspect was provided to police, who had fled from the vehicle prior to police arriving on scene.

    Members of the Uniformed Division, along with a member of the Canine Unit and a police service dog then began a search of the suspect on foot.

    Police said the suspect male was located nearby and resisted arrest, at which time he sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and was subsequently transported to hospital.

    As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old London man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Assault
    • Mischief under $5,000
    • Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration
    • Impaired operation of a conveyance
    • Resist arrest

    The accused was scheduled to appear in London court on Friday in relation to the charges.

    The SIU was notified and has invoked their mandate. 

