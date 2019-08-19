

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man in critical condition has been arrested by London police.

Jacob Patrick Sturgeon, 22, of London was arrested on Friday August 16th in London.

Sturgeon is charged with several offences related to a June 21st shooting in Old East Village that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the area of Dundas and English streets late June 21 for a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition but has since been released.

Sturgeon is facing more than half-a-dozen charges including:

aggravated assault

discharge firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest

possess loaded/unloaded firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

use firearm during commission of an indictable offence

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

pointing a firearm.

