London Ont: Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left in critical condition following a shooting in Old East Village late Thursday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Dundas Street near English Street around 11:20 p.m.

One man is in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

An extensive search of the area saw a high police presence overnight.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing to the public for information.