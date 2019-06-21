Featured
One man in critical condition following overnight shooting: police
Police guard the scene of a shooting on Dundas Street in Old East Village on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 6:17AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 8:40AM EDT
London Ont: Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was left in critical condition following a shooting in Old East Village late Thursday night.
Police say the shooting happened on Dundas Street near English Street around 11:20 p.m.
One man is in hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.
An extensive search of the area saw a high police presence overnight.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing to the public for information.