Suspect in Exeter, Ont. robbery arrested, OPP say

A 41-year-old suspect is facing nine charges after allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint in Exeter, Ont. over the weekend.

According to Huron County OPP, at 10:07 p.m. on July 30 police were contacted by a store owner who called to report an armed robbery that had taken place an hour earlier at business located on Main Street North in Exeter.

During the robbery, the male suspect had entered the store and demanded cash while brandishing a handgun. Police said the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, and fled the scene after entering a vehicle parked nearby.

Prior to the robbery, police said at approximately 9 p.m. a man believed to be the same suspect was observed in South Huron attempting to enter a variety store with a handgun, but was unsuccessful as the store had closed for the evening.

While OPP was responding to the incident in South Huron, the robbery in Exeter was taking place.

On Wednesday, OPP said a 41-year-old man from the Municipality of Bluewater had been charged with the following offences:

Two (2) counts - robbery using firearm

Two (2) counts - possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two (2) counts - Disguise with intent

One (1) count - pointing a firearm

One (1) - theft under $5,000

One (1) count - Failure to comply with undertaking

Police said the suspect was arrested in Exeter following the execution of an arrest warrant on Wednesday morning.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday in Goderich.

With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller