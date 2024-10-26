Suspect in custody after allegedly handing out free substances causing non-fatal overdoses in London, Ont.

London police say they’ve arrested a man allegedly responsible for a number of non-fatal overdoses that prompted a safety warning Friday afternoon.

According to police, a man in a red sedan was reportedly distributing a free substance to a number of people in the area of Queens Avenue and Adelaide Street North.

London police provided surrounding police services with details regarding the description of the suspect and vehicle to help with their investigation.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Strathroy-Cardoc Police Service found the suspect in the area of Second Street and Centre Road in Strathroy.

However, police in Strathroy said the suspect fled in his vehicle.

Then, the Toronto Police Service said they located the suspect in Etobicoke.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Saturday, the suspect was arrested. No injuries were reported.

A 26-year-old Thornhill man has been charged with “resist arrest,” “fail to stop for police/pursuit,” and “traffic in a schedule I substance.”

Police are reminding anyone who may have received the free substance from the accused to not ingest or use it and to call LPS.

The investigation is ongoing.