LONDON, Ont. - London police are thanking the public for their help identifying a suspect after a 66-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted while walking in a wooded area.

Investigators say the woman was walking south on a trail along Foxcreek Road around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday when she was assaulted by a stranger.

The male reportedly yelled at the woman before approaching and punching the woman in the head, knocking her to the ground.

The woman ran away southbound while the male fled north from the wooded area.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect had been described as male, possibly Middle Eastern, 5’8” – 5’10” tall, 20 – 25 years of age, 120 pounds with a slim build, short black hair and a dark thin moustache.

He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark pants. Police say the man was speaking a language unknown to the victim.

Police say the suspect has been identified but the investigation is ongoing.