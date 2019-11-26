LONDON, Ont. -- A 25-year-old London man is facing charges after a 15-year-old girl was reportedly offered money over Snapchat to post photos and videos.

The London Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit were notified of the allegations on Nov. 21 and made an arrest downtown on Monday evening.

Investigators say for about a week in October, the man allegedly used Snapchat to communicate with the girl, telling her there was a 'job opportunity' if she provided photos and video - which would then be shared with others for a fee.

The man is facing six charges including; production of child pornography, unlawfully possess child pornography, luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

He is scheduled to appear in a London court in January in relation to the charges.