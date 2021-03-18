LONDON, ONT. -- Two London residents have been charged following an alleged armed robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police say a person was meeting someone to sell them a cell phone in the 1000-block of Adelaide Street around 2 p.m.

When the seller showed the suspects the phone, one of them pulled out a shotgun.

The pair fled with the phone but were later arrested without incident in the area of Wellington Road and Waterman Avenue in a taxi.

The two men are charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

One of the accused is also charged with two counts of pointing a firearm and fail to comply with undertaking.

They were scheduled to appear in court Friday.