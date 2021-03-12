MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three men have been arrested, and one is being sought, after police found over $200,000 in goods that had been stolen from four separate locations.

The property was recovered after search warrants were executed on Thursday at locations on Asima Drive, Falcon Street, Crumlin Sideroad and on three vehicles.

The property was reportedly stolen between Jan. 26 and March 3 from locations in London, Thamesford, Thorndale and Middlesex Centre.

Among the items seized were:

2020 Kubota Skid Steer, value $90,000

2019 Kubota Skid Steer, value $80,000

two flat-bed trailers, value $13,000

Ford F350 pickup truck, value $15,000

snowmobile, value $5,000

keys for multiple brands of heavy equipment

three cellular phones

Three London men, ages 26, 39 and 40, have each been charged with four counts of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Two of the men have also been charged with four counts of failing to comply with undertaking.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Shane Richard Vandersanden of Ailsa Craig on charges of theft exceeding $5,000 conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The three men arrested are scheduled to appear in court on April 21.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.