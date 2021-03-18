LONDON, ONT. -- For the most part, Londoners were well-behaved during a subdued St. Patrick's Day because of COVID-19.

All bars and restaurants stayed within capacity limits as listed in the provincial orange-restrict category, no charges were laid.

Police responded to a total of 48 noise complaints and a number of warnings were issued in relation to Liquor Licence Act and By-Law-related infractions.

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are possible Reopening Ontario Act offences that are being investigated by police.

“I’m proud that, for the most part, Londoners celebrated St. Patrick’s Day responsibly, whether at home or in local pubs and restaurants,” said London Mayor Ed Holder in a news release.

“We are in the midst of a time when COVID-19 is not only present in London, but case numbers appear to be trending slightly higher. My sincerest thanks to all of the community agencies whose collective efforts are focused on keeping Londoners safe.”