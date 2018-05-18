

CTV London





London police are searching for a suspect following a bank robbery Friday morning.

Police were called to a CIBC branch around 9:40 a.m.

They say a man entered the bank at 228 Oxford St. E. and demanded money from the employee.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The employee did not have any physical injuries, police say.

The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion and a round face and black facial hair.

He is between 20 and 30 years old and has a medium build.

The suspect was wearing a dark ball cap, blue jeans, large sunglasses and dark jacket with white zipper. He was also in possession of a red backpack.

The victim of the robbery did not sustain any physical injuries.

In Woodstock, police are also investigating a bank robbery that caused significant damage to a Royal Bank branch.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. at the bank located in the Springbank Plaza at 218 Springbank Ave. N.

Police say the suspects entered the front vestibule area of the bank and hooked a chain onto the ATM.

The suspects then used a flatbed tow truck to forcefully pull the ATM off its floor mounts and through the front doors of the bank smashing out the glass in the front doors in the process, police say.

Police interrupted the break and enter and the suspects left the flatbed truck and the ATM behind and fled the scene in a second vehicle.

The second suspect vehicle is described as a white heavy duty Ford F-350 pick-up truck and was last observed southbound on Springbank Avenue at a high rate speed.

The Royal Bank sustained significant property damage as result of this incident.