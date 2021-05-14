LONDON, ONT. -- Ten years ago the body of 20-year-old Chad Everets was found along the side of Cockshutt Road in Norfolk County.

On the anniversary of his death police and family are once again appealing to the public for answers.

Everets died in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 14 2011 after being struck on Cockshutt Road north of Port Dover by a vehicle which then left the scene.

“Chad was my little brother, was the family guy that was honest, trustworthy, team player,” said sister Chelsey Everets in a video released by the OPP.

“Every day we miss him, we love him.”

An investigation into the collision revealed paint chip evidence that police said suggests he may have been hit by two vehicles – a light beige Chevrolet, Oldsmobile or Pontiac from the 2000 to 2003 model years, and a silver Ford or Mercury vehicle made between 1984 and 1994.

It was in the hours after Port Dover’s festivities on May 13, 2011 when Port Hope resident Chad Everets was struck and killed.

It was the first time he had ever been to a Friday the 13th event as an adult. He was there with his mother, a regular attendee, and his sister.

Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is reminding the public of this investigation and if anyone has any information, they are being urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

With files from CTV Kitchener.