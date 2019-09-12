The OPP are putting a number of measures in place in hopes of ensuring a safe Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover, Ont.

Provincial police say they expect a large number of visitors for Friday's rally, and are planning to have a highly visible police presence to ensure safety and assist with traffic issues.

All drivers and riders are urged to be aware of no parking and tow away zones, where vehicles will be removed at the owner's expense.

In addition, the airspace over Port Dover has been closed, restricted for use only by police, air ambulance and rescue aircraft.

It will be closed to any drones and low-flying aircraft for four nautical miles from the center of town to 2,000 feet up.

Police have also issued a warning about buying or wearing gang-related merchandise.

The presence of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs is expected, who police say continue to do harm and "profit from illegal activities such as fraud, drug and human trafficking, extortion and money laundering."

Individuals wearing recognizable gang-related clothing could be at risk as tensions among rival members continue, according to the OPP.

Death investigation continues

Norfolk County OPP are also continuing their investigation into the death of 20-year-old Chad Everets of Port Hope, Ont. the day after a Friday the 13th rally in 2011.

He died in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 14 after being struck on Cockshutt Road north of Port Dover by a vehicle which then left the scene.

Police say paint chip evidence suggests he may have been hit by two vehicles – a light beige Chevrolet, Oldsmobile or Pontiac from the 2000 to 2003 model years, and a silver Ford or Mercury vehicle made between 1984 and 1994.

Anyone who may have seen Everets or the suspect vehicle that morning are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.