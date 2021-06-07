Advertisement
Suspect charged after St. Thomas police seize 16 firearms during search warrant
Published Monday, June 7, 2021 1:33PM EDT
Firearms seized by St. Thomas, Ont. police one June 6, 2021. (Supplied)
LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have charged a suspect after 16 firearms were seized during a raid over the weekend.
Police executed a search warrant and found the guns Sunday at a St. Thomas residence.
A male suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a unauthorized firearm.
He has been released with a future court date.