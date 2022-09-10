Suspect arrested in relation to arson outside of a London church

Police say they have arrested a suspect in relation to an intentional fire set outside of a church Friday evening.

Shortly after 8:30pm, police responded to a call about a fire at a church located at 360 Adelaide Street North.

A small fire was set close to the church while about 50 people were inside. The suspect was allegedly inside the church at one point.

While there were no injuries reported or damage to the church, three vehicles in the church parking lot were reported to have damaged tires.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.