MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police have arrested a 22-year-old Toronto man wanted on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bill Horrace.

Keiron Gregory was arrested on Wednesday.

He is one of four people facing charges in connection with the incident on Pochard Lane on June 21.

Police say four males forced their way into the east end home before Horrace was shot and killed.

Horrace, 44, was under investigation for war crimes committed during his time as a commander with the National Patriotic front of Liberia, a rebel group active during the civil war in Liberia from 1989 to 1996.

However, police have not indicated a link between that history and his death.

Also charged in the case is Toronto police Det.-Const. Trevor Gregory, 46, Keiron’s father, who is facing one count of breach of trust for allegedly misleading another officer to obtain unauthorized information.

Two North York women, both 22, were also charged last week with being an accessory after the fact to an assault with a weapon.

Three other males believed to be involved on the night of the shooting remain outstanding and are believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area. No charges have yet been laid against them.